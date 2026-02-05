BOSTON (WHDH) - Three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots cornerback Ty Law helped bring the team its first Super Bowl win, and now he predicts his former team will get their seventh in Santa Clara on Sunday.

“We’re going to come home with a championship, and I got Drake Maye as a Super Bowl MVP,” Law said.

Law said he sees many similarities between this year’s team and the 2001 Patriots, who went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI. He had a career-defining performance in that game, with an interception he returned for a touchdown. Law said he couldn’t have made that play without Mike Vrabel, who at that time wore number 50.

“The easy part was just catching it,” Law said. “He did the hard part of making that throw so I can make the play. That was just as much Mike Vrabel’s interception as it is mine.”

Law also had high praise for Vrabel in the job he’s done as Patriots Head Coach this season, leading the team to a historic turnaround.

“He lives what we created back then. I think he’s bringing that style of play, that style of culture back here to New England,” he said.

Law was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, and had some choice words after hearing that his former Head Coach Bill Belichick and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft did not get voted in this year.

“It’s the hall of shame right now,” Law said. “As a proud member, and I’m not supposed to say this on TV, but it’s (expletive).”

He said the Patriots have all the motivation they need to go win their seventh Lombardi trophy in 24 years.

“The only thing to combat this is to go and bring another championship home, and while we’re walking out of San Fransico, we’re going to flick everyone the bird,” Law joked. “We’re going to flick everyone the bird because that’s wrong what you did to coach Belichick and our owner Robert Kraft.”

