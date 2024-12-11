BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley stopped by three homeless shelters in Boston to deliver presents ahead of the holidays and said spreading cheer was as much a gift for him as it was for the kids.

Bentley, who helped decorate the shelters and hand out toys, said he experience homelessness during his childhood and giving back to those living through it means a lot. The event was in collaboration with the nonprofit Heading Home.

“This made my entire day as much as much as they think I’m doing much for them, I feel like they’re doing a whole lot for me as well, especially around the holiday season,” he said.

