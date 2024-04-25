BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche surprised patients at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton Thursday.

Uche was given a tour of the hospital and helped hand out toys to children receiving treatment at the hospital. In an interview, he applauded hospital staff for the work that they do.

“The hours that they’re putting in and the smiles that the kids have on their face when they see the support staff around, it’s truly impactful. They’re true patriots, true heroes, true waymakers, and it’s beautiful,” Uche said.

The children also got to take part in a craft project at the hospital.

