Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy hands out gifts to local foster families

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is spreading holiday cheer by handing out Christmas trees and gifts to dozens of local foster families.

“We are giving away 253 Christmas trees, 600 coats, we have over 250 foster families coming through,” Van Noy said.

Foster families from the Boston area came together to celebrate the holidays at the event.

“He is so excited for Christmas,” one parent said. “This will be his first real Christmas that he will remember, so we came to celebrate with some of the other foster families and we are picking out our tree and we are getting treats and hanging out with some of his friends today.”

Kids loaded up their holiday bags with coats, special toys, and books while foster parents got their very own Christmas tree with ornaments to make the holiday even more special.

“This is a very beautiful thing that they’re doing for them,” one attendee said.

The families also got to meet some of Van Noy’s teammates, who wanted to show their support.

“Just trying to bring a little holiday spirit, giving out coats, toys, just to be around here with families and have a little fun,” Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty said.

Van Noy said it is important to give back to those in need for the holidays.

“We just wanted to, you know, give others that may have not had—had the Christmas before and get a chance to feel what it’s like and bring family together,” Van Noy said.

Foster care is close to Van Noy’s heart, as he was adopted when he was a baby.

