Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy meets fans, signs autographs in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fresh off what was arguably the best game of his career in the AFC Championship, New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy took some time out of his busy schedule to meet with fans and sign autographs at Modell’s in Medford on Friday.

Dozens upon dozens of fans, some sporting Van Noy jerseys, flocked to the popular sporting goods store to catch a glimpse of the defensive standout.

“He’s the best. He dominates. Did you see him last week? He killed it,” one young fan told 7’s Justin Dougherty.

Van Noy notched 10 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs to help the Patriots secure a trip to Atlanta.

He is set to lead the Patriots defense and make his third straight Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The team will depart New England to begin preparations for the big game on Sunday.

