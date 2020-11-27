Patriots looking for win against Cardinals at home this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots held their final practice of the week on Friday days before they face the Arizona Cardinals.

The team is scheduled to take on the Cardinals in Foxboro at 1 p.m. on Sunday and need a win to have a place in the playoffs.

The Patriots are looking at their worst record since 2008 and are on track to miss the playoffs.

Sony Michel took part in Friday’s practice and is expected to play for the first time since week three of the season. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn is ruled out of the game due to a knee injury.

