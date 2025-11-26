FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Wednesday, sidelining the fourth overall draft pick for New England’s Monday night matchup with the New York Giants.

Campbell was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 26-20 win at Cincinnati last week. It ends his string of 12 straight starts as quarterback Drake Maye’s blindside protector.

The designation will keep Campbell sidelined for at least the next four weeks. But coach Mike Vrabel said the rookie, while disappointed, has remained engaged.

“He comes into the meetings, stays engaged, works hard to get back and to recover quickly. And that’s all it can be,” Vrabel said. “If you want to have a good, long NFL career, you’re going to have to battle through some of these things, and these things are going to come up. I would say that he’s already working hard, extremely hard to get back and being engaged in the meetings. So, that’s kind of what it will be for four weeks.”

Vrabel also said left guard Jared Wilson, who also left last week’s game with an ankle injury, will be inactive against New York. It marks the biggest disruption this season for New England’s offensive line.

The Patriots entered last Sunday’s game with one of the most stable offensive lines in the league, with Campbell, Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses starting 11 of 12 games this season. The lone deviation from that quintet had been in Week 4 when Ben Brown started in place of Wilson, who was inactive with ankle and knee injuries.

Campbell also becomes the second key starter to go on injured reserve in recent weeks. Defensive tackle Milton Williams went on IR on Nov. 15 are leaving New England’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

