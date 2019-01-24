Patriots mascot injured after being leveled by Jets player at Pro Bowl practice

(WHDH) — New England’s mascot, Pat Patriot, was injured Wednesday at a Pro Bowl practice when New York Jets safety Jamal Adams delivered a fierce tackle.

“The employee who plays Pat Patriot was hurt. The organization is not happy about it,” a team spokesperson told 7’s Jonathan Hall.

ESPN first reported that Pat had to be hospitalized Thursday morning. The severity of the mascot’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Adams told NFL reporter Adam Schefter that the stunt was a “joke” and that he was not trying to hurt the mascot.

“He was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,'” Adams said. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard. I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke.”

Adams also said the NFL was not pleased with the incident.

Patriots spokesman: “The employee who plays Pat Patriot was hurt. The organization is not happy about it.” https://t.co/Ytt5v75CK8 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)