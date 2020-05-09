Patriots, military support group deliver meals for Chelsea residents hit hard by coronavirus

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation teamed up to deliver 84,000 meals to a community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic Saturday.

The Patriots truck brought boxes of food to Chelsea for any residents looking for a two-week supply of meals. Chelsea has 2,249 confirmed coronavirus cases, and while 554 people have recovered, 124 have died.

The foundation was delivering “Food 4 Vets” boxes to veterans in the city earlier in the week when they saw others needed help too, foundation president Don Cox said.

“It’s important because people are in need right now,” Cox said. “People are hungry and hurting, and I never thought I’d see this day in the United States, I really didn’t.”

The Patriots’ truck brought the boxes to the city’s food distribution center at Eastern Minerals Saturday.

“Making sure people don’t go hungry is extremely important to the Kraft family, to be able to reach out and assist those in need and make sure that people have food,” said spokeswoman Donna Spigarolo.

