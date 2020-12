FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are nominating one of the McCourty twins for an NFL award.

Safety Devin McCourty was chosen as the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

McCourty was chosen for his community service work off the field in addition to his excellent performance during game time.

