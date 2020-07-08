Patriots officially announce signing of QB Cam Newton

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up prior to the team's NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Wednesday officially announced the signing of former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Newton, 31, is a veteran of nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was selected in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Newton started 124 of the 125 regular-season games he played for the Panthers and completed 2,371 of his 3,980 passes for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns.

His 4,806 rushing yards are third in NFL history among quarterbacks, ranking only behind Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham. He also set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

Newton won the NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer will likely compete with Newton for the starting quarterback spot in Foxborough following the departure of Tom Brady.

The Patriots did not disclose the financial terms of Newton’s contract, but multiple reports indicate he agreed to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.05 million with incentives and roster bonuses that could boost it to $7.5 million.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)