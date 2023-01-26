FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots announced Thursday that they have officially rehired Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

O’Brien, 53, was part of the Patriots coaching staff from 2007 to the end of the 2011 season, rising through the ranks from offensive assistant to offensive coordinator.

During his time with New England, O’Brien contributed to five winning seasons, four AFC East Division titles, and two AFC Conference Champions. The Patriots finished in the top 10 in offense every year while O’Brien was with the team.

“I am looking forward to working with Bill again,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and an asset to our staff.”

Patriots hire Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach: https://t.co/D5StcYwStQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 26, 2023

O’Brien left the Patriots after five seasons for a head coaching role at Penn State. The Dorchester native who grew up in Andover later became head coach of the Houston Texans for six years before heading back to college ball and serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Alabama, where he worked with Mac Jones for a brief time.

Prior to joining New England in 2007, O’Brien served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke University from 2005-2006 and coached in the Atlantic Coast Conference for 12 seasons, including tenures at Georgia Tech from 1995 to 2002 and Maryland from 2003-2004.

O’Brien attended Brown University in Providence, R.I., where he was a linebacker and defensive end from 1990-92. O’Brien began his coaching career at Brown, coaching tight ends in 1993 and tutoring inside linebackers in 1994.

O’Brien’s return comes after New England went without an offensive coordinator last season. Instead, the team tasked Matt Patricia, a longtime defensive coordinator for the team, with serving as an offensive line coach.

The Patriots ended the 2022 season with a record of 8-9, failing to make the playoffs after losing five of their last seven games, eliminated in the final match of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)