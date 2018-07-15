Patriots owner Bob Kraft offers his condolences after Weymouth officer dies

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft stopped by the Weymouth police station Sunday afternoon to offer his condolences to the family and co-workers of Officer Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty.

Many people are visiting Weymouth police headquarters to leave flowers and offer their sympathy to Officer Chesna’s loved ones. Among those mourners was Robert Kraft.

Kraft said he just felt compelled to show his support for those who protect us by putting their lives on the line every day.

“This is just terrible,” he said as he left police headquarters later on that afternoon.

