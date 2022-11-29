New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty was interrupted by an unexpected guest this week, all to mark a special honor for the team veteran.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stepped in while McCourty was speaking with reporters on Monday, crashing the conference to celebrate the safety’s upcoming 200th NFL game.

McCourty was gifted a collage made up of 200 photos from his career with New England, spanning 13 seasons since being drafted in 2010 from Rutgers.

The three-time Super Bowl champion said he wasn’t expecting the honor at all ahead of his team’s Thursday match against the Buffalo Bills.

“(I) came here as a young pup and accomplishments didn’t matter, individual accomplishments (didn’t matter), but it’s been a heck of a journey,” McCourty said. “I’m enjoying every moment of it.”

The Patriots also put together a tribute video with family members and former teammates congratulating him as he becomes just the third player in team history to reach the milestone.

McCourty and New England will be on the field to face the Bills in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8:15 p.m.