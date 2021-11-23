BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated 200 Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need at the Goodwill in Boston Tuesday.

This is the 28th year the Pats and Goodwill have partnered to give out these baskets. Kraft said this event is something his family looks forward to every year.

“It just sort of brings home how lucky all of us are and how much we take for granted,” he said. “This Thanksgiving holiday, the fact that in a small way we can help others in our community that we love, we are honored to be in that position.”

Kraft also presented Goodwill with a check for $10,000.

