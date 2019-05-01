Patriots owner Robert Kraft ordered to appear in court as 3-day hearing ends

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wound down a three-day hearing by arguing surveillance video capturing Kraft inside a Florida massage spa should be suppressed in his prostitution case since a warrant allowing it should never have been granted.

The judge in state court in South Florida on Wednesday didn’t immediately issue a ruling, but he did order Kraft to appear later in the month at a hearing on whether both sides are ready for trial.

Kraft’s attorneys said the warrant had no instructions on how to protect innocent people, detectives didn’t try to use less intrusive investigative methods and the lead detective was reckless in his statements in the warrant.

Prosecutors said the warrant was justified. Detectives testified that they switched to a different video feed if an innocent customer was getting a legitimate massage.

