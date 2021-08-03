Patriots owner Robert Kraft paid a visit to the Brighton rabbi recovering from a violent attack.

Kraft stopped by Shaloh home, a Jewish day school along Chestnut Hill Avenue, Tuesday to meet Rabbi Noginski.

The rabbi was stabbed several times outside that school last month. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins called the attack a hate crime.

Noginski spent time in the hospital following the violent attack and is still on the road to recovery.

Khaled Awad, 24, of Brighton, the man police say stabbed the rabbi, has pleaded not guilty to an assault with a dangerous weapon charge.

