Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges, requests non-jury trial

JUPITER, Fla. (WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, in January.

Court documents filed in Palm Beach County indicate the 77-year-old has requested a non-jury trial. Kraft, who is not required to appear before a judge, is scheduled to be arraigned on March 27.

The billionaire is among hundreds of men accused of paying for sex acts as part of a crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors across Florida.

Police say Kraft visited the massage parlor the day before and on the morning of his team’s AFC Championship win over with the Kansas City Chiefs, and paid cash in exchange for sexual services.

Kraft was said to be wearing a blue baseball hat when he was caught on camera entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, according to court documents.

Video from inside the parlor allegedly shows Kraft being escorted to a massage room by an Asian woman during both visits, which police said lasted less than an hour.

Kraft was allegedly seen paying with a $100 bill after each visit and hugging women before leaving the building.

Through a spokesperson, Kraft “categorically” denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

