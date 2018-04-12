Robert Kraft sends flowers to family of Humboldt bus crash victim

(WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Rober Kraft sent flowers and condolences to the family of Humboldt Broncos broadcaster Tyler Bieber, who was killed last week in a tragic bus crash.

Bieber, 29, was one 16 people killed when a bus carrying the junior hockey club collided with a tractor-trailer last Friday. Thirteen people were injured. The team was on its way to a playoff game when the bus crashed near Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

ESPN reports Bieber was an avid Patriots fan. Upon hearing the news, Kraft sent flowers to his family and reached out to Bieber’s mother to express his condolences.

Services for Bieber are scheduled for Thursday. He will be the first crash victim to be laid to rest.

The death toll in the crash rose to 16 on Wednesday as a woman who worked as a trainer for the team died.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the crash is still under investigation.

