Patriots owner Robert Kraft shares feelings on Tom Brady’s future

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game ti the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says his “hope and prayer” is that quarterback Tom Brady returns to Foxborough next year.

“My hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires,” Kraft told Peter King following New England’s 20-13 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

With the 42-year-old veteran slated to become a free agent on March 18, Kraft says he hopes to see Brady either suit up with the Patriots for a 21st NFL season or call it a career.

“I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything,” Kraft told King.

After completing just 54 percent of his passes and throwing for a measly 209 yards in New England’s earliest playoff departure in 10 years, Brady too addressed the future.

Brady told reporters that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire in the offseason. He later added that it was “hopefully unlikely.”

He also said that he has “loved” his time in New England.

Brady has won six Super Bowl titles.

