FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft is in Poland Tuesday morning on a mission to combat antisemitism

Kraft is with a group of Americans, including rapper Meek Mill, who are participating in the International March of the Living.

The nearly two-mile march will go from Auschwitz to Birkenau concentration camps on Holocaust Remembrance Day as a tribute to all Holocaust victims. 

Th events is aimed at learning the roots of prejudice through studying the Holocaust.

Earlier this year, Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launched a nationwide campaign in the U.S. to encourage all people to combat antisemitism.

