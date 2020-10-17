Patriots place 3 players on injured reserve/COVID-19 list

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have placed three players on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list, a team spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the players’ placement on the list did not mean they were positive, but said they could also have tested negative and been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The spokesperson did not identify the players. The Athletic identified the players as running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers.

An NFL spokesperson said the Patriots are still scheduled to play the Denver Broncos Sunday.

