FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Monday placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including one of their top offensive playmakers.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was among the players who the Patriots placed on the COVID-19 list, according to ESPN’s NFL transaction wire.

Bourne leads the Patriots with 667 receiving yards in 14 games this season. He’s also added five touchdowns.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins and linebackers Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone also landed on the COVID-19 list.

Langi is the only defensive player who has appeared in a game this season, while McGrone and Perkins are both on injured reserve.

First place in the AFC East will be on the line when the Patriots welcome the Buffalo Bills to Foxboro on Sunday.

