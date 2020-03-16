Patriots place franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney (62) lines up for a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have placed the franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney, the team announced Monday.

“Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Thuney, 27, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder has started all 64 regular-season games and all 10 postseason contests at left guard during his four-year career in New England.

Thuney is also the first player in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons

