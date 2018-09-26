Patriots place RB Rex Burkhead, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead carries during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will be without two key contributors for the foreseeable future after they were forced to place veteran running back Rex Burkhead and rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve Wednesday.

Burkhead left Sunday night’s loss to the Detroit Lions with a neck injury and never returned. He was previously diagnosed with a concussion after the team’s Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

It’s not clear what injury is nagging Bentley, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Purdue.

To compensate for the roster moves, the team announced the signing of running back Kenjon Barner and linebacker John Simon.

Barner, 29, has had stints with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 44 games, totaling 317 rushing yards and 127 receiving yards.

Simon, 27, has played in 54 games with 22 starts. He has 99 total tackles, 13 sacks, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Patriots will look to avoid a third straight loss on Sunday when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Foxborough.

