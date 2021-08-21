BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots team plane slated to fly to Haiti on Saturday to help deliver lifesaving supplies and medical equipment amid ongoing recovery efforts following the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that happened there earlier this month.

Approximately 2,000 people were killed in the earthquake on August 14.

The supplies, provided by Build Health International and Partners in Health, include 40 pallets of critical medical equipment, supplies, medicine, water, and consumables needed to treat trauma patients, according to an official statement released Saturday.

After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, PIH and BHI worked with local leaders, doctors, nurses, and staff to build the University Hospital in Mirebalais, a 300-bed, internationally accredited hospital for first-class training of Haitian physicians, nurses, and biomedical technicians.

“We are deeply grateful to the Kraft Family, the entire Patriots organization, Partners In Health and Build Health International for their incredible support and generosity in delivering these critical supplies and medical equipment to the people of Haiti during this devastating time,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our thoughts are with Haiti, its residents and their loved ones as the country recovers and rebuilds.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)