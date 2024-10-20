PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is reversing course and has issued an apology for his allegations of racism following a traffic stop in Providence, Rhode Island.

In a statement, Barmore said, “I apologize to the Providence Police Department, my teammates and my family. My mother was a police officer and I understand the pressures related to their job, which I didn’t make any easier by reacting in the manner that I did. I am using this as an opportunity to learn and do better.”

Police say they stopped Barmore for window tint and his license plate cover.

Barmore had accused Providence police of racism in a since-deleted tweet.

