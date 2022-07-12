BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. is launching a new program to help teens bridge the gap between high school and the workforce.

Bridges to Trades is a six-week course Wise developed with heavy-hitters in engineering and higher education to help young people launch their careers and find their next steps in life if they choose not to go to college. The course will take place at the Mattapan Teen Center.

“If we can enable (and) inspire one child or inspire somebody, I know you can change their mental perspective,” he said. “This is another opportunity for kids to reach their entrepreneur desires or go to another form of education that is still prosperous.”

At the program’s kickoff event, panelists in a discussion highlighted high-paying careers in construction, for example.

“You choose the path that you want to go on,” said Taisha Crayton, author of Build Your Own Way. “Sometimes that seems lonely, sometimes people may not understand it.”

Operating engineer Dawud Crayton shared his startup story.

“We started our company with $21,” he said. “We were dead broke, we were losing our house. In a few years, our company was a multi-million-dollar company.”

Students said they loved learning from the NFL star and his friends.

“Especially getting Deatrich to come and do some community engagement with us, teaching us about trades, it’s been ultimately an amazing experience,” said Moses, a program participant.

Others were inspired by opportunities they were unaware of.

“I’m very excited, as I’m actually very interested in trades,” said Isaiah, another student, who said he was specifically interested in learning about carpentry.

Bridges to Trades is now in its second week. On the sixth and final week of the program, Wise will take the students to an engineer’s training center for hands-on learning.

