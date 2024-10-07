BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested Saturday by Braintree police, 7NEWS sources confirmed.

Braintree police in a statement said officers were called to a home in town early Saturday morning by a caller who reported a fight between two people. Police said Peppers, 29, was taken into custody.

A Patriots spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But sources said the person who was arrested was the same Jabrill Peppers who plays for the team.

Peppers will be charged in court Monday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of cocaine, according to police.

An eight-year veteran of the NFL, Peppers came to New England in 2022 and signed a new contract with the team in 2023. He has played 36 games as a Patriot.

Peppers did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)