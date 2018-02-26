Patriots player Malcolm Mitchell, Mayor Marty Walsh host Reading Rally

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots player Malcolm Mitchell and Mayor Marty Walsh are hosting a Reading Rally at the Boston Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

At the reading rally, local school groups will celebrate the release of the newly-illustrated edition of Malcolm’s book, “The Magician’s Hat.”

Mitchell began his organization, Read With Malcolm, to improve literacy in schools as well as increase the access to books in under-resourced communities.

Children at the rally will also be able to talk to Mitchell, watch a magic show and will receive a copy of his book.

Good Morning! Looking forward to an awesome day reading with kids in Boston! Time to #Rally4Reading #ReadingMagic. @CUKidsAtHeart pic.twitter.com/2wmQhrwVNP — Read With Malcolm (@ReadWithMalcolm) February 26, 2018

