Patriots player responds to Eagles lineman who called New England a ‘fear-based organization’

(WHDH) — In a recent post-Super Bowl interview, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson took a shot at the New England Patriots organization and their way of doing things.

“I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said while on an episode of Barstool’s “Pardon My Take.”

“Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t,” the 27-year-old added. “Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers took exception with Johnson’s comments, saying in a tweet that winning five Super Bowl titles is five times more fun than winning only one.

Yea he’s clearly 😴😴😴, a lot of hot air! 5 Super Bowl wins is 5x more fun than 1 https://t.co/aEo8M0gTzz — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 12, 2018

Prior to the Super Bowl, Johnson made headlines when he called Tom Brady a “pretty boy.”

