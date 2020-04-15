Patriots player teams up with local buisness to benefit Mass. veterans

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New England Patriots player is teaming up with a local organization to let the community know he’s got their backs.

Long snapper Joe Cardona is raising money for the Fisher House, a facility that helps military and veteran families while their loved ones receive medical care.

Cardona, is a Lieutenant in the United States Navy and knows what it is like to serve first hand. So he took it upon himself to find a way to help the heroes during these uncertain times.

“I think we all have a role to play and when there’s times of strife and crisis, it’s on us as a community to band together,” he said.

While those on the front lines are “doing their job,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cardona is partnering with Commun-A-Tee to create t-shirts that will support local organizations.

“I was actually putting together an order of shirts and sweatshirts for our medical staff that’s still working with the Patriots, and I went with a local business called Inked here in Mansfield, Mass.,” he explained.

The t-shirt company Inkd offered to create more shirts to benefit the Fisher House a cause near and dear to the player’s heart.

“It’s an opportunity for me to support the essential personnel that are out there. highlighting what they are doing,” he said. “They are doing their jobs to help all of us right now, and also raising money for a good organization.”

For every purchase, $10 goes directly toward the Boston Fisher House.

