BOSTON (WHDH) - The 10-2 Patriots took some time off the field to score big by helping families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The players, including potential season MVP Drake Maye, spent time in Roxbury handing out Thanksgiving food baskets to brighten the holiday for 200 families in need.

The Pats partners with Goodwill for the 32nd annual event, one that has become near and dear to team owner Robert Kraft.

“This really is the symbol of everything we wanted to do with the team, bring people of all backgrounds together, make everyone feel good,” Kraft said. “I think in a small way, we’re helping over 200 families have a better Thanksgiving.”

New England has the holiday off from football; they are set to host the New York Giants at Gillette on Monday night.

