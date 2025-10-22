WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Current and former Patriots players attended the Legends Ball in Wrentham helping to raise money for a meaningful mission at a local YMCA.

Drake Maye, David Andrews, and more players showed their support for the 20th annual event, which raises money for the Hockomock Area YMCA, which provides opportunities for youth, teens, and adults with special needs.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said it’s always important to step away from football and to support the community.

“It is bigger than winning football games, this is what it is about, being in the community, giving back to these people that put smiles on our faces,” Maye said. “I think that is the biggest thing, being able to support them and know that we are continuing the legacy of what the patriots have done in the past.”

Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said events like Tuesday’s can have a profound impact on the players:

“I often hear the athletes say that we are not the legends, these kids are the legends, these young adults are the legends, they make us happy.”

Since 2004, more than 1,600 families have taken part in this program at the YMCA.

