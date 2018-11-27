Patriots players, coaches to wear customized cleats, sneakers for charity on Sunday

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass. Opponents tend to freak out against Brady and Belichick just when they’re about to conquer the New England Patriots’ dynastic duo. The Philadelphia Eagles swear they won’t fall into that trap if they have the chance in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of New England Patriots players and coaches will sport customized cleats and sneakers in support of a charitable cause of their choice this weekend when the team plays host to the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium.

As part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign, Bill Belichick, along with 19 of his players, will showcase a wide variety of causes including education, healthcare initiatives, homelessness prevention, mentoring, natural disaster relief, youth sports and more.

Belichick’s sneakers were designed to support the Bill Belichick Foundation, which aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations with a specific focus on football-related programs.

Participating Patriots players include David Andrews (Warrior Dog Foundation), Tom Brady (Best Buddies and Ellie Fund), Rex Burkhead (Team Jack Foundation), Adrian Clayborn (Brachial Plexus Injury Awareness), Phillip Dorsett (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Nate Ebner (Fuel Up to Play 60), Stephon Gilmore (Depression and Anti-Bullying), Lawrence Guy (My Life My Choice and Show Your Soft Side), Duron Harmon (Autism Speaks), Brian Hoyer (MSPCA-Angell), Dont’a Hightower (One Family Campaign, Inc.), Chris Hogan (HEADstrong Foundation), Jacob Hollister (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), Devin McCourty (Players Coalition), Jason McCourty (Embrace Kids Foundation), Sony Michel (2018 Haiti Earthquake Relief), Derek Rivers (JAR of Hope), Matthew Slater (International Justice Mission) and Kyle Van Noy (Van Noy Valor Foundation).

With every step this Sunday comes a reason why we play. A closer look at the cleats & the causes behind them: https://t.co/yhYl1lRjFV pic.twitter.com/aVvANvBYrY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 27, 2018

To learn more about the individual causes of each player or coach and to see photos of their cleats, click here.

After the game, the players will have a chance to auction off the cleats to raise funds for a charity of their choice. Fans can bid on the cleats by visiting, NFL.com/Auction.

Each NFL team has selected one home game from week 13-15 as their My Cause, My Cleats game.

More than 800 players across the league plan to take part in the campaign.

