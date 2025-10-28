FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft family, New England Patriots and New England Revolution players teamed up for a great cause at Gillette Stadium Tuesday afternoon, hosting a Halloween party for more than 40 children battling cancer.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was among players who took the day off from practice — trading in his uniform for a Dragonite costume!

Maye, his teammates, Patriots cheerleaders, and mascots all posed for photos with excited children. They also participated in a variety of Halloween-themed activities, and players said it’s rewarding to make an impact on and off the field.

“It’s very special, just from the sense of, you know, being here in the community, being an impact to a lot of people in the world, especially the kids man,” said Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who also scored an extension with the team earlier in the day. “You know we do a lot for the kids and we love to put smiles on their faces.”

“I think any time you get to be out in the community and give back is great,” said Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins. “Especially with fans that are really struggling through something, to get a little perspective in life. Whatever we can do to help them out I think is great, especially when we get dressed up. You know i’m a big dress-up guy, have fun with it.”

The Patriots are just getting started this holiday season! They will host their 32nd annual Children’s Holiday party in December, when players participate in the popular “trim-a-tree” event.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)