FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Patriots players took some local kids for a holiday shopping spree in Foxboro on Tuesday.

Devin McCourty was among the Pats players taking part in the event, which sees the Patriots Foundation and Bass Pro Shops team up to provide gifts to 50 children who are in homeless programs.

“I think this is a great tradition for the Patriots Foundation,” he said, noting he took over the program from Vince Wilfork when he left the team in 2015.

“I learned so much from Vince, so it was an honor to step in and take over,” he said.

Children also got the chance to take pictures with players, cheerleaders — and even Santa.

