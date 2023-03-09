QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of current and former Patriots players joined Gov. Maura Healey and others in Quincy on Thursday, getting a haircut for a good cause.

“Saving by Shaving” is an annual fundraising program that supports Boston Children’s Hospital.

Current and former Patriots including Devin McCourty, Matt Light and Matthew Slater were all on hand to get a close cut this year.

Healey received a trim.

“It’s just wonderful to be part of the spirit of generosity and compassion here in the state,” she said.

“I’m just happy to be here today,” McCourty said.

The program will see $5,000 donated to Boston Children’s Hospital for each person who shaves their head or donates eight inches of hair.

