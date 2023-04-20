BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots made a special delivery on Wednesday to help military families at the Fisher House in Boston feel at home.

Teaming up with Bob’s Discount Furniture, the New England Patriots Foundation refurnished three apartments run by Fisher House, which provides housing for military families receiving medical care in the city.

“If you’re a military member and you’re coming here and you were just told you have to stay three months, you’ll lose your home,” said Fisher House Executive Director Jennifer DeLuca. ” So we step in and we make sure if you serve this country we serve you.”

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona and tight end Matt Sokol helped upgrade and decorate the apartment of the Sam and Brynne Bish, who have been staying in an apartment provided by the Fisher House since January while their 9-week-old, Cillian, receives care at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Two days after his diagnosis, we flew out to Boston Children’s, and we knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is the place that we needed to be,” Brynne said.

The Bish family came to Boston from Cincinnati to treat Cillian’s severe heart defect and qualified for this care through Sam’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“It does help us sleep so much better at night knowing that we have a place to come, we have a roof over our head, people that are caring after us and looking out for us in a city where we showed up and didn’t know anybody,” Sam said.

Cardona and Sokol say this is just one example of how the team tries to give back.

“There’s really two pillars to this organization – championship football and to be a pillar in the community – and that’s something I’ve taken a lot of pride in,” Cardona said.

The Bish family said this donation made a world of difference to them at a time when they need it most.

“This was one less thing that we could really worry about and we could focus solely on the care [Cillian] needed to really survive,” Brynne said. “This has been truly a blessing in every sort of way.”

In addition to helping several families feel at home in Boston, the Patriots’ donation helps eliminate the nonprofit’s monthly furniture rental cost.

