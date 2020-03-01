Patriots players hit the books for Read Across America

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the New England Patriots are spreading the word about — words.

To celebrate Read Across America Day on March 2, players are reading to schoolchildren.

Linebacker Derek Rivers read a story to dozens of kids at Tufts University in Medford Sunday.

“We learn things every single day, books are powerful,” Rivers said. “To be able to come out here and encourage kids to continue to read is huge.”

Safety Obi Melifonqu and Patriots cheerleaders will read to kids on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)