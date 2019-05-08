Patriots players hold skills clinic for special needs students

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players Lawrence Guy, Jonathan Jones and Ted Karras lead a football skills clinic for students with special needs Wednesday.

In partnership with AccesSportAmerica the players hosted the clinic for 150 special needs high schoolers at Harvard Stadium in Allston.

The players lead a series of throwing and catching drills.

AccesSportAmerica is a nonprofit organization that promotes fitness and healthy lifestyles for children and adults with disabilities.

