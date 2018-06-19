Patriots players moderate Suffolk County DA candidates’ panel

BOSTON (WHDH) — A trio of New England Patriots players led a discussion Tuesday night at Dorchester middle school about the criminal justice system with candidates for Suffolk County district attorney.

The discussion with five people running for the top prosecutor post was moderated by the safety Devin McCourty, his brother and cornerback Jason McCourty and longtime special teams standout Matthew Slater.

The three veterans are part of the Players Coalition, a group of NFL athletes that formed to advocate policies to further social and racial equality.

Candidates Evandro Carvalho, Linda Champion, Shannon McAuliffe, Rachel Rollins and Michael Maloney took part in the discussion. They are vying to replace Daniel Conley, who will not seek re-election in November. He has held the position since 2002.

Devin McCourty said that Suffolk County must elect a prosecutor who will “work with the people they represent to create a fairer criminal justice system that works for everyone.”

