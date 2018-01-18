Patriots players stay humble when discussing Jaguars match up

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots players are staying humble when discussing this weekend’s AFC Championship game match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots said their experience in previous championship games does not give them the upper hand.

Players said it is just the way they are coached. They will not boast, trash talk or say anything about making it to the Super Bowl. The team is going into the game against the Jaguars tight-lipped.

Unlike the Patriots, the Jaguars have been seen and heard several times saying they believe they will make it to the Super Bowl. Not only that, but Jaguars cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, said they will win the Super Bowl.

The Patriots said they are going to play this game like they would any other game.

