FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players recently got into the game for a special cause as the New England Patriots Foundation partnered with Cross Insurance to host a “Patriots Gamers” event in Foxboro on Monday.

The event, which recognized children of service members, gave children a chance to face off against Patriots players in video game tournaments at Helix eSports within Patriot Place.

“It’s just one way of giving back to our soldiers who risk everything for us,” said Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Tavai is part of a military family. He said this cause hits close to home.

“Hearing stories about what they had to go through, how they literally risked their lives, bullets flying — it means a lot to me knowing there are others out there in the world who are risking it all for us,” he said.

New Patriots players Juju Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki also jumped in on the fun and got into the competitive spirit.

“I can handle anybody in Mario Kart but anything else I’m gonna be struggling,” Tavai said during the event. “I already got whooped by a few kids, so I’m gonna regroup and get back out there.”

Speaking with 7NEWS, players said they are honored to help bring deserving children some joy.

“Any way that I can help ease their minds on the real world over here with just a single day, then I’m going to do it,” Tavai said. “So, it’s nice to give back to these guys.”

Children who beat Patriots players in any of the video game competitions on Monday also won prizes.

