Patriots players trading a football for a microphone to support Autism Speaks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A star Patriot and some of his teammates are starting the week off on a high note.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Duron Harmon hosted a karaoke night at The Grand in Boston’s Seaport District Monday night to raise money for Autism Speaks.

Harmon arrived on the red carpet a little past 6 p.m. coming down from a win against the Buffalo Bills the night before.

Harmon has said that Autism Speaks is a cause close to his heart.

Duron Harmon’s karaoke night about to get underway. Raising money for @autismspeaks. I asked him which of his teammates he’d sing a duet with, he picked 2: Joejuan Williams & Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The song: something from Dru Hill pic.twitter.com/MZjFdoonal — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) September 30, 2019

