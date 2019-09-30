Patriots players trading a football for a microphone to support Autism Speaks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A star Patriot and some of his teammates are starting the week off on a high note.
Three-time Super Bowl champion Duron Harmon hosted a karaoke night at The Grand in Boston’s Seaport District Monday night to raise money for Autism Speaks.
Harmon arrived on the red carpet a little past 6 p.m. coming down from a win against the Buffalo Bills the night before.
Harmon has said that Autism Speaks is a cause close to his heart.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)