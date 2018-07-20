Patriots players visit child cancer patients at a Worcester hospital

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Patriots players visited child cancer patients at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on Friday before training camp starts back up in Foxboro.

With signed footballs in tow, Patriots offensive linemen David Andrews and Joe Thuney joined defensive lineman Deatrich Wise on a trip to visit some of their biggest fans.

“Any chance you get just to give back and put a smile on a kid’s face just means something,” Andrews said.

Looking ahead to the start of training camp, the team members said they were excited to get back on the field.

“It’s kind of like the first day of school and Christmas combined together, but it’s awesome,” Wise said. “Ready to get back on the field.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)