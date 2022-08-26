FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are preparing for their final preseason matchup before they start the 2022 regular season.

New England is in Las Vegas to play the Raiders, who are led by former Pats Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Raiders also feature a few former Pats players including former QB Jarrett Stidham, RB Brandon Bolden and Super Bowl winning DE Chandler Jones.

The team is looking cap off a week of joint practices in Vegas with a win before their season opener in Miami against the Dolphins September 11.

“We’re just trying to get better everyday,” Pats WR Nelson Agholor said. “We’ll grind until the last hour.”

Patriots TE Hunter Henry said that he is looking forward to the Patriots first road test of the preseason after playing the first two preseason games at Gillette.

“You have half of your games throughout the year on the road,” Henry said. “We’re going to have to be ready for a different environment. It’ll be a good test for us.”

The Patriots home opener in Foxboro is September 25.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)