FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - After 20 seasons, six Super Bowls and a lifetime of memories, the patriots are set to honor Tom Brady Wednesday with a ceremony at Gillette Stadium as they induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., the ceremony will run until 9:30 p.m. More than 100 of Brady’s former teammates are expected to be in attendance, according to an announcement from the Patriots.

Brady’s number will be retired as he becomes the first ever Patriot to be inducted into the team’s hall of fame before the four-year waiting period is up.

“It’s going to be great,” said Patriots coach Jerod Mayo at an event in Boston Tuesday. “It’s going to be great to have a legend come back and it’s important for the younger guys to see.”

“He deserves it, right?” said Patriots center David Andrews. “The thing about Tom is, obviously, he’s the greatest player to ever play this game. But he was a great teammate and he’s done a lot of things I wish I could do in my career about knowing people’s names and things like that.”

Parking lots are slated to open at 3 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. and fans are urged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m.

There will be a red carpet arrival show beginning at 5:15 p.m. where guests will be interviewed as they arrive.

Comedian Bill Burr will then kick off the ceremony.

“It’s definitely a special moment for a special person,” said current Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett. “…I’m excited for him and he deserves everything.”

Fans are expected to pack Gillette for Brady’s induction ceremony.

Those not in attendance can catch the ceremony and related festivities on Patriots.com and the team’s social media pages.

Some tickets were still available for the event as of Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)