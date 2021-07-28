FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton landed on the cover of the August issue of Cigar Aficionado and discussed the upcoming NFL season, his respect for Tom Brady, and his childhood, among other topics.

In the latest issue of the publication, Newton told executive editor David Savona that he’s hoping to fill Brady’s big shoes in New England as he heads into his second year with the team.

“I have so much respect for Tom and what he’s been able to do,” Newton said. “I’m trying to become the best player I possibly can be.”

Newton, whose now 32, told the magazine that he plans to make some changes to his playing style moving forward.

“You won’t see me being a battering ram like I once was,” Newton said.

The former league MVP also credited his mother with helping him rise to the NFL.

“Mom just get me to practice early so I can kick it with the guys. She would get off work at 4:30, and our practice was at 5:30,” Newton explained. “She would have to catch the train to her car…But man, I was so selfish to think my mom’s always late. Now looking back as an adult, she was the real MVP.”

When asked about critics who say pro athletes shouldn’t smoke cigars, Newton said, “So? This is something that makes me happy. If you give all the energy to making other people happy, what energy are you giving to yourself?”

