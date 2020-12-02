Patriots QB Cam Newton lands on injury report for first time this season

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton landed on the team’s injury report on Wednesday for the first time this season with an abdomen injury.

Newton, along with 10 others players, were listed as limited practice participants, the team said.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings missed practice with an illness.

The Patriots will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to play the Chargers.

